Vespa confirms details of special edition Pic Nic

The Vespa Primavera is now available in the new and exclusive Pic Nic version. The special edition is created specifically to flee everyday stress and savor moments of joy and socializing outdoors in the most glamorous and carefree way, accompanied by the light lines, brilliant performance and the easy ride of a Vespa.

The 2023 Vespa Pic Nic is outfitted with a range of dedicated accessories designed for maximum enjoyment of outdoor moments. The Vespa Pic Nic is accompanied by an elegant picnic basket made of wood intertwined with rattan that contains a convenient removable cooler bag and a must-have blanket. Made in a special jacquard fabric with a pattern that mimics the woven basket, the blanket is water resistant, so it is the ideal accessory for any outdoor activity. Both the basket and the blanket, enhanced with the Vespa Pic Nic logo, can be conveniently transported on the chrome-plated front and rear luggage rack which comes standard on this special version, enriched by a brown leather belt that also serves as a handle to easily carry the folded blanket.

Available in the Verde Pic Nic and Grigio Pic Nic color options with elegant graphics on the side panels, the scooter also features a dedicated two-tone saddle, where the beige seating area is combined with a dark brown rear stripe with a particular woven pattern. The saddle is enhanced by light grey piping and a belt decorated with the Italian flag.

The dark brown shade also appears in the rubber inserts on the footrests, the front end and in the decorations on the typical necktie. The equipment package stands out due to its chrome-plated body profiles and its wheel rims, painted grey with diamond edges. As with every special edition of Vespa, a plate on the leg shield identifies the series.