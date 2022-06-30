Volcon Stag electric side-by-side reveal set for July 1

Volcon will officially launch and open the door to consumer reservations via its website for its flagship, fully electric side-by-side, called the Stag, on Friday, July 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Anticipation has been high for the launch of its Stag, which utilizes the latest in EV technology, offering class-leading performance without the noise or emissions of many popular side-by-sides on the market today.

The company has received positive dealer feedback during the pre-launch sale campaign which began this week and based on current estimated production volume for 2023, availability could be limited. Volcon’s dealer network will have the opportunity to place pre-production orders for the Stag over the coming days, which has been one of the top requests from the company’s North American, Latin American and Caribbean distributor networks.

Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.

Interested customers from off-road enthusiasts, to hard-working professionals, to those just curious about what the off-road EV experience could be like, will have the opportunity to explore information about the Stag, view the company’s launch content and learn more about the specifications and capabilities of this class-leading machine by visiting www.volcon.com/stag on Friday, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST.