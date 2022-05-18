Dealership kicks off 50th anniversary celebration

There’s never a better time to celebrate a dealership’s success than when it hits the 50-year mark, which is what is happening this week in Missouri.

Tim Surdyke’s Gold Star Harley-Davidson and Outdoors, Gary Surdyke Motorcycle Inc., Surdyke Yamaha and Surdyke Harley-Davidson, located in Festus, Missouri, and all with roots and names dating to 1972, is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration event from May 17-21.

From the dialing it back PSB archives... Greg Surdyke, owner of Surdyke Yamaha in Osage Beach, Mo., was especially excited to see the all-new VX lineup of 2015 WaveRunners at the Yamaha Watercraft dealer meeting in South Beach. Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business

Among the weekend highlights:

Trade up today to a new Harley-Davidson and we’ll give you top dollar for your old ride! We’ll take anything with a VIN!

Free gas for a year with purchase of any new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

0% interest for six months or fixed rates as low as 4.99% on new new CFMOTO’s.

50% off clearance officially licensed products

Buy two Gold Star shirts get a third half off

Buy Rinehart Full System Stage 1 with Air Cleaner and Get 50% off Tuner

Service is celebrating too with 50% off scheduled maintenance

Food and drinks

50% off all LED lighting with install