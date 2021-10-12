Kawasaki announces new production facility

Kawasaki Motors will expand operations in Missouri for its engines division by opening a second production facility in Boonville in the summer of 2022.

The facility will employ more than 270 people, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Construction will begin next month.

Powersports Business previously reported when Kawasaki held a job fair offering more than 500 open positions.

In 1989, Kawasaki opened a plant in Maryville, Missouri, which produces 18 different engine models.