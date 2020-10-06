After 21 years, dealership owner parts with Harley-Davidson franchise: report

A dealership that sold Harley-Davidson motorcycles for 21 years plans to continue to sell them, but only pre-owned and with an entirely new name for the dealership after giving up the Harley-Davidson franchise, according to an article in the Kansas City Business Journal.

The 50,000 square-foot Gail’s Harley-Davidson in Grandview, Missouri, owned by Gail Worth, is now Gail’s Powersports. According to the article, her vision is big: “I want to be the biggest and the baddest toy store in the USA, and I’m going to do it.”

