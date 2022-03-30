Rosacker promoted to VP Sales at EPG Brand Acceleration

Longtime Powersports Business sales guru Mark Rosacker has been named VP of Power Trade Sales at EPG Brand Acceleration, the parent company of a host of brands that includes PSB.

With the new role, Rosacker adds the OPE Business and Boating Industry brands to his lineup that also includes Snow Goer.

Rosacker joined the company in 1995. We would have sought a quote from him today for this but he’s out enjoying the final snowmobiling days of the season in the Finland/Silver Bay area of Minnesota!

Suffice to say that many of our brands and their products - particularly PSB's - would not be so heavily on the gas coming out of the pandemic without the relationships that Rosacker has built with so many industry companies.

New VP Sales Mark Rosacker (second from left) is coming off the successful launch of the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in 2021. Eric Osner (Crossroad Powersports), Evan Davidson (Crank Ape) and Dave Voll (EPG Brand Acceleration) are as well, but they didn't just get a promotion!

I'll thank him for his contributions on behalf of our team and our partner brands here, and you can congratulate him in person at the Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 in Orlando.

In the meantime, while PSB is celebrating 25 years in 2022, take a look at our brands in their entirety here.