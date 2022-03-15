Best in Class Dealership Awards program launches

Powersports Business is proud to announce the launch of the nomination form for the inaugural PSB 2022 Best in Class Dealership Awards, showcasing the success of dealerships of all sizes in a particular segment of their business.

The Best in Class Awards are the first of their kind in the industry, allowing individual dealerships to showcase their teams and processes that led to success in 2021. Dealership staff are encouraged to ask their managers to apply in one or more categories. For example, your dealership might choose to apply for Best in Class for Marketing - TikTok. All application responses would be related to your dealership's TikTok success in 2021. Similarly, you might be applying for Best in Class for F&I - Prepaid Maintenance. Then you would share the strength of that segment of your business. Apply in one category or apply in all categories; dealerships can even create their own category.

Complete the online form below.

"The Dealership Best in Class Awards is another first-of-its-kind program, which seems to be a bit of theme with Powersports Business as we celebrate 25 years in 2022," content director Dave McMahon said. "We've heard from dealers about the benefits they receive from sharing ideas and learning from their dealer peers through the magazine and our in-person events. This program will facilitate that process regardless of how large or small the dealership is. And as always, we'll help celebrate, promote and showcase the selected dealerships via a myriad of channels."

For starters, the inaugural Best in Class Dealerships will be announced during the Powersports Business Honors night at the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Multiple winners may be selected in the various categories.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing.