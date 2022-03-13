Dealership’s March inventory strong with 357 bikes

With St. Patrick’s Day in the offing, riding season is right around the corner in many parts of the country. Does your bike inventory show that you’re ready? Are you ramping up pre-owned sales or do you have all the new inventory you can muster?

At Martin Moto in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, the dealership’s enewsletter promotes the fact that the dealership now has 357 bikes in inventory, including a great selected of pre-owned: 24 Ninjas, 28 Triumphs, 28 Suzukis, 12 Hondas and 15 Harley-Davidsons.

From our perch, 357 bikes on hand is the most we’ve heard of in March. Does your dealership have more? Let us know at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.