Ural HQ provides statement

The following statement comes to Powersports Business via Ural HQ.

"Ural HQ Statement

"Dear Friends,

"We wish we wouldn’t have to update you under the circumstances we find ourselves in.

"Questions and concerns inevitably come up about possible sanctions, availability of bikes and parts, support and so on. The short answer is that we are as ready as we can possibly be to address whatever challenges may come our way. Over the years we've learned to navigate ups and downs, to make plans B, C and D both strategically and on the fly. We’ve weathered storms that were very real and dealt with obstacles that were not so publicly known. The history of our brand shows that Ural always finds a way to move forward.

"Our highest priorities have always been our employees, our partners and our customers. We still hope for people to remain human, value life and stand for living instead of fighting.

"We pray for peace.

"The Team at Ural"

Advertisement