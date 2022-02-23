Nifty 50 winner SW-MOTECH USA earns first photo honors

The Powersports Business Nifty 50 contest is the gift that keeps on giving. Sarah Schilke, vice president of SW-MOTECH USA in Portland, gathered her winning team for a photo after receiving their coveted Nifty 50 certificate for the SW-MOTECH USA Waterproof SysBags.

And with that, the certificate photo collection is underway, with SW-MOTECH USA taking top honors as the first to submit woohoo! Are you a PSB Winter/Spring 2022 Nifty 50 winner? Got your certificate? Take a team photo and send it to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.

Never heard of the Nifty 50? Don't tell us that. Winners are here:

https://powersportsbusiness.com/digital-archives/digital-edition-february-2022/