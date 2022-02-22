Z1R’s new Haggard boot brings $109.95 MSRP

Z1R has introduced its new Haggard boot. Your dealership’s customers’ favorite pair of riding shoes just received an upgrade. Similar in fashion to high top tennis shoes, Z1R puts their own spin on it. A heavyweight canvas upper construction is matched with a durable and reinforced sole.

A durable shift pad covers the toe region to ensure accurate shifts and minimize wear. Make sure your customers know not the be the person who rides with regular tennis shoes when they have this option. Available in sizes 7-14. Suggested retail $109.95. Add to that PG&A PO!