Amerivespa scoots into Minneapolis in June

Vespa Club of America (VCOA) has announced that Amerivespa 2022 will be held June 22-26 in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Jointly hosted by the Twin Cities Scooter Collective and supported by multiple sponsors, Amerivespa 2022 is scheduled to feature five days of scooter-related fun for registered enthusiasts as well as the general public.

Amerivespa - open to all scooterists, no matter what you ride - is the largest annual motor scooter rally in the U.S. and typically attracts 600-800 enthusiasts from all over the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia.

This year signifies the VCOA’s 30th year and Amerivespa’s 27th national rally. Surrounded by dozens of university communities and centrally located near Milwaukee, Chicago, Des Moines, Omaha, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Winnipeg, the Twin Cities could expect up to 1,000 Amerivespa attendees.

The following is a quick glimpse at the schedule for Amerivespa 2022. Note: All events are outdoors.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 22

Meet & Greet at Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413).

Thursday, June 23

|Registration opens and half-day and full-day rides begin from Delta Hotels Minneapolis Northeast (1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413), followed by an evening event at Grumpy’s Bar & Grill (2801 Snelling Ave., Roseville, MN 55113).

Friday, June 24

Registration opens and half-day and full-day rides begin from Delta Hotels Minneapolis Northeast (1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413). Later, meet for an evening party at Spring Street Tavern (355 Monroe St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413).

Saturday, June 25

Registration opens and half-day and full-day rides begin from Delta Hotels Minneapolis Northeast (1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413), and there’ll be vendor displays, a Scooter Concourse De Elegance, Scooter Gymkhana and more at Long Lake Regional Park (1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton, MN 55112). Daytime events will be followed by the VCOA Annual Banquet at Como Lakeside Pavilion (1360 Lexington Parkway N., Saint Paul, MN 55103) as well as an After-Party at a location TBA.

Advertisement

Sunday, June 26

Attendees can participate in a Vespa Parade at a location TBA.

Pre-registration for Amerivespa 2022 ends online June 1. Walk-up registrations in the Twin Cities are first come, first served. Register by March 31 and receive a limited edition pin in your rally pack. Additionally, every attendee will receive a special gift relating to the VCoA’s 30th anniversary.

To pre-register or simply learn more about Amerivespa 2022 in Minneapolis/St. Paul, visit Amerivespa.net or send an email to VCOA President Josh Rogers (president@vespaclubofamerica.com).

Vespa Club of America is the National Vespa Club of the United States of America. VCOA is a 501(c) non-profit organization whose members are dedicated to riding Vespas as well as a community that shares their passion of Vespa ownership in the United States. Members have a passion for vintage and modern scooters. We gather to celebrate our love for Vespa with like-minded people. We strive to portray the scooter community in a favorable light, promote education, and awareness. We ride for our own benefits, but we also ride for community and comradery as well. Learn more at www.VespaClubofAmerica.com

The Twin Cities Scooter Collective is a scooter club which has been set up primarily to run a yearly scooter rally in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Twin Cities Scooter Collective includes members from many local scooter clubs and groups. Members of Heck’s Angles Twin City Scooter Club, Vespa Club Twin Cities, Minn-Max - Minnesota Maxiscooter Riders, Tuesday Night Ride, Watt a Scooter, Gray Duck Scooter Club, and the Lambretta Club USA all participate in the Twin Cities Scooter Collective planning rallies.

The Collective also organizes the annual Land of 10k Scoots Rally.