Honda unveils 2022 Rebel 500/300 models

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announces the return of several popular motorcycle models. The versatile Rebel 500 and 300 cruisers are offered in new colors for 2022.

2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

The powersports industry's most popular entry-level cruiser models by a wide margin, Honda's Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 are responsible for introducing legions of new riders to motorcycling. That's no surprise considering their combination of user-friendliness and stylish, minimalist design, including an iconic peanut fuel tank, LED lighting and blacked-out engine and components.

They also offer unparalleled enjoyment, with a narrow frame, comfortable rider layout, nimble handling and available ABS. Riders can choose from an extensive lineup of Honda Accessories, or opt for the Rebel 500 ABS SE (offered in a new Matte Silver color for 2022), which takes the "Born Rebel" one step further by including select accessories preinstalled.

MSRP

Rebel 500 ABS SE: $6,899

Rebel 500 ABS: $6,699

Rebel 500: $6,399

Rebel 300 ABS: $4,999

Rebel 300: $4,699

Colors

Rebel 500 ABS SE: Matte Silver

Rebel 500: Matte Gray Metallic; Matte Pearl White

Rebel 300: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl Blue

2022 REBEL 500 SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Engine Type 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke

Bore And Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm

Induction PGM-FI

Ignition Full transistorized ignition

Compression Ratio 10.7:1

Valve Train DOHC; 4 valves per cylinder

DRIVE TRAIN

Transmission Six-Speed

Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain

CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES

Front Suspension 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel

Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel

Front Brake Hydraulic disc

Rear Brake Hydraulic disc

Front Tire 130/90-16

Rear Tire 150/80-16

DIMENSIONS

Rake (Caster Angle) 28° 0'

Trail 4.3 inches

Wheelbase 58.7 inches

Seat Height 27.2 inches

Curb Weight 408 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuelready

to ride)

Fuel Capacity 2.9 gallons

Miles Per Gallon

67 MPG - Honda fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission

measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your

actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle,

weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and

passenger weight, and other factors.

OTHER

Model ID CMX500

Emissions Meets current EPA standards. California version meets current CARB standards and

may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.

Available Colors Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Organic Green

FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION

One Year Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty

Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan

2022 Honda Rebel 300

2022 REBEL 300 SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Engine Type 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke 76mm x 63mm

Induction PGM-FI

Ignition Full transistorized ignition

Compression Ratio 10.7:1

Valve Train DOHC; 4 valves per cylinder

DRIVE TRAIN

Transmission Six-Speed

Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain

CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES

Front Suspension 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel

Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel

Front Brake Hydraulic disc

Rear Brake Hydraulic disc

Front Tire 130/90-16

Rear Tire 150/80-16

DIMENSIONS

Rake (Caster Angle) 28° 0'

Trail 4.3 inches

Wheelbase 58.7 inches

Seat Height 27.2 inches

Curb Weight 364 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuelready

to ride)

Fuel Capacity 2.9 gallons

Miles Per Gallon

78 MPG - Honda fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission

measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your

actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle,

weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and

passenger weight, and other factors.

OTHER

Model ID CMX300

Emissions Meets current EPA standards. California version meets current CARB standards and

may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.

Available Colors Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Blue

FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION

One Year Included Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty

Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan