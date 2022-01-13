Honda unveils 2022 Rebel 500/300 models

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announces the return of several popular motorcycle models. The versatile Rebel 500 and 300 cruisers are offered in new colors for 2022.
The powersports industry's most popular entry-level cruiser models by a wide margin, Honda's Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 are responsible for introducing legions of new riders to motorcycling. That's no surprise considering their combination of user-friendliness and stylish, minimalist design, including an iconic peanut fuel tank, LED lighting and blacked-out engine and components.
They also offer unparalleled enjoyment, with a narrow frame, comfortable rider layout, nimble handling and available ABS. Riders can choose from an extensive lineup of Honda Accessories, or opt for the Rebel 500 ABS SE (offered in a new Matte Silver color for 2022), which takes the "Born Rebel" one step further by including select accessories preinstalled.
MSRP
Rebel 500 ABS SE: $6,899
Rebel 500 ABS: $6,699
Rebel 500: $6,399
Rebel 300 ABS: $4,999
Rebel 300: $4,699
Colors
Rebel 500 ABS SE: Matte Silver
Rebel 500: Matte Gray Metallic; Matte Pearl White
Rebel 300: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl Blue
2022 REBEL 500 SPECIFICATIONS
ENGINE
Engine Type 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke
Bore And Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm
Induction PGM-FI
Ignition Full transistorized ignition
Compression Ratio 10.7:1
Valve Train DOHC; 4 valves per cylinder
DRIVE TRAIN
Transmission Six-Speed
Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain
CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES
Front Suspension 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel
Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel
Front Brake Hydraulic disc
Rear Brake Hydraulic disc
Front Tire 130/90-16
Rear Tire 150/80-16
DIMENSIONS
Rake (Caster Angle) 28° 0'
Trail 4.3 inches
Wheelbase 58.7 inches
Seat Height 27.2 inches
Curb Weight 408 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuelready
to ride)
Fuel Capacity 2.9 gallons
Miles Per Gallon
67 MPG - Honda fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission
measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your
actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle,
weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and
passenger weight, and other factors.
OTHER
Model ID CMX500
Emissions Meets current EPA standards. California version meets current CARB standards and
may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.
Available Colors Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Organic Green
FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION
One Year Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan
2022 REBEL 300 SPECIFICATIONS
ENGINE
Engine Type 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore And Stroke 76mm x 63mm
Induction PGM-FI
Ignition Full transistorized ignition
Compression Ratio 10.7:1
Valve Train DOHC; 4 valves per cylinder
DRIVE TRAIN
Transmission Six-Speed
Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain
CHASSIS SUSPENSION BRAKES
Front Suspension 41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel
Rear Suspension Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel
Front Brake Hydraulic disc
Rear Brake Hydraulic disc
Front Tire 130/90-16
Rear Tire 150/80-16
DIMENSIONS
Rake (Caster Angle) 28° 0'
Trail 4.3 inches
Wheelbase 58.7 inches
Seat Height 27.2 inches
Curb Weight 364 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuelready
to ride)
Fuel Capacity 2.9 gallons
Miles Per Gallon
78 MPG - Honda fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission
measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your
actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle,
weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and
passenger weight, and other factors.
OTHER
Model ID CMX300
Emissions Meets current EPA standards. California version meets current CARB standards and
may differ slightly due to emissions equipment.
Available Colors Matte Gray Metallic, Pearl Blue
FACTORY WARRANTY INFORMATION
One Year Included Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Optional Extended Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan