Dealerships begin giving back for holiday season

With Thanksgiving this week and the holiday season right around the corner, many dealerships have begun organizing events to give back to those around them.

Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently partnered with the Bob Telmosse’s Foundation to help raise money and collect gifts for those who need it the most.

Meanwhile the 42nd annual Toys 4 Tots Ride organized by the Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson Owners Group #3605 (of Fort Walton Beach, Florida), recently attracted 363 riders on 271 motorcycles. In addition to collecting several hundred toys, the event also raised $31,659 for two designated charities – Children in Crisis and the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson in Florida also helped kick off the Salvation Army’s 42nd Annual Angel Tree campaign to gather donations for nearly 2,000 this holiday season. Previously Powersports Business spoke with Myrtle Beach’s events coordinator Jenn Deluca about the benefit of partnering with local media outlets for promotional coverage.

Has your dealership organized any events to collect toys this holiday? If so let us know by dropping a line to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com.