Dealership partners with VFW to raise $50,000 for Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has announced it has donated a 2021 Softail Standard to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Spectre Post (VFW) and helped raise more than $50,000 for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).

Through these funds SOWF will continue to empower the families of fallen special operations warriors by ensuring a fully funded post-secondary education to every child of a fallen special operations service member.

According to the announcement, 2021 marks the seventh year ECHD has supported the VFW’s fundraising efforts with a total of $314,000 raised. Donated earlier this year, the motorcycle received a custom, patriotic paint job making these numbered motorcycles one-of-a-kind collectibles. Tickets to win the bike are sold throughout the year by a team of sellers, including ECHD, and culminate in a dinner honoring fallen service members, celebrating the team’s fundraising success and spreading the mission of SOWF.

“Giving back to the families of our nation’s heroes is extremely important to us,” said Daniel “Gus” Gusoff, Owner/Operator of Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson in the announcement. “From the moment I learned about the ‘Harley Dinner’ I knew our dealership had to support it. Honoring our military, their families and the sacrifices they make in defense of our nation’s freedoms is something I wholeheartedly believe in.”

Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson is no stranger to community involvement and can be found supporting organizations like Fisher House of the Emerald Coast, Air Commando Association, Combat Control Association, Emerald Coast Foundation, Children in Crisis, local youth sports and more.