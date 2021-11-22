2022 Monster Energy Supercross TV schedule revealed

NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports have announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross telecast schedule, featuring a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Main Event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

NBC Sports’ 2022 Supercross race action begins with the season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, live on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC, marking a return to the state where the series has begun the season 24 of the past 25 years after beginning last season in Texas.

The 2022 season culminates with the season finale from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC, with an encore presentation airing on Sunday, May 8, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The 2022 Supercross one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2020 Supercross champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, as they prepare for the gate to drop in Anaheim. An encore presentation of the program will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

All televised coverage across NBC, CNBC and USA Network streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here for more information about USA Network’s extensive sports programming beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Peacock exclusively streams a Supercross race for the first time in 2022 from Angel Stadium on Sat., Feb. 12. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock.

Veteran NBC Sports motorsports commentators Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time premiere class Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael as analyst, and reporters Daniel Blair and Will Christien. Blair will serve as the play-by-play commentator for a select number of races.

Below is the complete 2022 Monster Energy Supercross telecast schedule:

