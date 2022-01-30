Tomac makes fourth different winner in four 2022 450SX races at Anaheim 2

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Eli Tomac grabbed his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross win of 2022 on Saturday night in Anaheim and extended the points lead that he held going into Round 4. Jason Anderson of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team led early and was close at the end but settled for the runner up spot at the checkers. 450SX Class sophomore Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton backed up his career first 450SX Class win with a podium finish at the series' second visit to Anaheim. It was an exciting Main Event in the Western Regional 250SX Class, with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Christian Craig earning his third victory of the season after a race-long battle that kept the win uncertain until the end.

(From left) 450SX Class podium Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen rocketed off the gate in the 450SX Class Main Event, exiting the first corner neck and neck with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM's Shane McElrath. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart pushed into second place just 30 seconds into the race as behind him Anderson was on the move from fourth place and Tomac was pushing forward from a seventh place start.

Anderson took second place from Stewart just three and a half minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race. He reeled in Roczen and made an aggressive move in the sand section where two lines came together. The riders collided in a spray of sand. Roczen's bike flipped sideways off the track while Anderson managed to stay on two wheels. Anderson took over the lead but had Tomac charging hard to steal the top spot.

Just before the race's midpoint Anderson took a risky triple-triple rhythm line into an elevated berm and nearly high-sided off the track. The bobble allowed Tomac to cut under. From there he held the lead until the finish. Chase Sexton kept the two riders in sight but never closed enough to challenge Anderson for the second place spot.



(From left) A2 250SX Class podium Hunter Lawrence, Christian Craig, and Michael Mosiman. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc

In the Western Regional 250SX Class, Smartop Bullfrog Spas MotoConcepts Honda's Vince Friese grabbed the holeshot as the previous round winner, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Michael Mosiman, jockeyed with Christian Craig for the runner up position. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda got past Craig momentarily in the early going, but Craig regained third place as Mosiman took over the lead spot – all within the first minute and a half of the 15-mintute plus one lap race.

Craig got past Friese a few laps later and started chipping away at the gap to Mosiman. Behind them, Team Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence got around Shimoda and set his sights on Friese in third. Friese took a nasty crash in the whoops that allowed Lawrence past. While getting up Friese was hit by Shimoda, who also went down in the incident.

Mosiman and Craig separated from the pack with less than one second separating them for several laps. With four and half minutes on the clock Craig made a clean move and took over the top spot. Mosiman retaliated immediately but did not get back around. One lap later Mosiman put on another pass attempt but it lost him time and put him just outside of striking distance.

The Anaheim 2 event kicked off the announcement of the returning partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The long-running partnership allows Supercross teams and fans to help the children of St. Jude through supercrosslive.com/stjude or by texting "Super" to 785833. In 2021 the Supercross community donated $252,617 to help support St. Jude's mission, Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Anaheim 2 also marked the fourth time in Monster Energy Supercross history that the first four rounds in the 450SX Class have been won by four different riders. The racers will line up for Round 5 on Saturday night inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona race is the first of three Triple Crown events on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying heats are replaced with a three-Main Event format for each class, leading to intense racing action with the overall tally paying title points at the end of the night. For tickets, schedules, and airtimes on Peacock NBC, CNBC and USA Network please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

450SX Class Results

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha

2. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki

3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

4. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha

5. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

6. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

7. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS

8. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

9. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

10. Shane McElrath, Oakland, Fla., KTM

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (85)

2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (79)

3. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (77)

4. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (73)

5. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (72)

6. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (70)

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (64)

8. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (64)

9. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (62)

10. Aaron Plessinger, Leesburg, Fla., KTM (55)

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

2. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS

3. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

4. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha

5. Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

6. Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., KTM

7. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

8. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Suzuki

9. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha

10. Derek Kelley, Riverside, Calif., KTM

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (99)

2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (88)

3. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (85)

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (66)

5. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (63)

6. Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda (58)

7. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Suzuki (54)

8. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (51)

9. Cole Thompson, Brigden, ON, Yamaha (45)

10. Seth Hammaker, Temecula, Calif., Kawasaki (44)