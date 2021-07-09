After 18 years, dealership owner sells to RideNow

Powersports dealership broker, George C. Chaconas, of Performance Brokerage Services has announced his latest transaction, this one involving the sale of a dealership after 18 years of ownership.

Following is the press release from Performance Brokerage Services:

Performance Brokerage Services, the Nation’s highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Beach Blvd Motorsports & Marine, in Jacksonville, Florida from Andy Kent to Mark Tkach and Bill Coulter of RideNow.

Andy Kent started his career at Deland Motorsports in Florida. He acquired several automotive and powersports dealerships throughout his career and purchased Beach Blvd Motorsports from Kurt Dye 18 years ago.

Walking into Beach Blvd Motorsports & Marine, you can expect an incredibly positive experience and longtime familiar faces. The staff is welcoming and goes above and beyond to provide excellent customer service. Over the years, the dealership has hosted events with watercraft rides, motorcycle rides and Super Saturdays.

Kent commented, “Anyone that knows me, knows that the automotive and powersports industries have been an especially important part of my family. It was not an easy decision to sell, but I feel at this point I am ready to pursue other interests. I had been talking to George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for a few years, and after a visit with George Chaconas and his associate, Courtney Bernhard, I felt like the timing was right. George is an expert in the industry and knew the right buyer for my dealership and its employees who have been like family. I sincerely appreciate George and Courtney for providing a smooth transaction and getting this to the finish line. I have referred George to several of my friends in the industry as I know he will guide them professionally on selling, whether the time is right now, or down the road. I sincerely appreciate everyone at RideNow and wish them much success.”

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive and motorcycle dealerships making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services, commented, “I had been speaking with Andy Kent over the past five years about selling his dealership, as he was looking to pursue other interests. Negotiations immediately commenced with a local Harley-Davidson dealership group looking to diversify their portfolio and also with RideNow, owners of another location in the same market. Both offers were carefully considered, but in the end, RideNow proved to be a natural fit with certainty of closing the transaction. The team on both sides became especially important throughout the selling process and helped ensure a successful closing. It was a privilege and honor to help Andy Kent and his family sell and be able to enjoy the next chapter in their lives. I can’t say enough about my respect for RideNow and my fantastic relationship with them. I look forward to continuing to help them grow through acquisitions.”

RideNow is a powersports dealer that recently merged with RumbleOn and is sure to be a powerhouse in the industry. Consolidating their vast entities, they are currently operating under the name RideNow, and are the largest publicly traded omnichannel powersports dealership platform. Each company brings a unique and diverse outlook to a continually growing industry. With consumer behaviors changing, they will meet and exceed buyer’s expectations during the purchase process. They allow for complete transparency and an unparalleled customer experience with more financing options and inventory selection.

Mark Tkach stated, “Looking to continue to expand our presence in Florida, George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services introduced us to Beach Blvd Motorsports & Marine in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a perfect strategic fit for our other dealerships in the market. Having worked with George for almost 20 years, it was another great experience and successful acquisition. I look forward to working with George and his team in the near future. If you are considering selling or retiring soon, now is the time to get ahead of the possible increase in capital gains taxes. Don’t wait, call George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services now!”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 10315 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida and will be under the new name of RideNow Beach Blvd.

The buyer was represented by Logan Parker and Greg May from Bass Sox Mercer.