Dealership gets acquired by auto dealership owner, GM

Performance Brokerage Services has announced the sale of Red Bluff Motorsports in California from Robert and Lori Carrel to Benny Brown and Paul Sutfin.

Brown has been in the automotive industry since the early 1960s. He partnered with his general manager, Sutfin, to acquire Red Bluff Motorsports. Both Brown and Sutfin are well known in the Northern California communities of Red Bluff, Oroville and Corning. Red Bluff Motorsports has built a solid reputation over the years and was sought after by several buyers. Ultimately, Brown and Sutfin proved to be the best strategic fit.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year.

This transaction was exclusively facilitated by Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of the National Powersports Division of Performance Brokerage Services.

“It was a pleasure working with both parties to get this transaction to the finish line,” Bernhard said. “Going through the approval process is an exercise of patience, and not an easy task when working with multiple manufacturers who require a plethora of information. I wish the Carrels, Benny, and Paul the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 22660 Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, California.

