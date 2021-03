40 Under 40 nomination deadline less than two weeks away

If you are deadline-oriented and eager to celebrate the top performers at your dealership, you’re in the right spot.

The March 15 deadline for the debut of the Powersports Business 40 Under 40 is less than two weeks away. There’s no better time than right now to get your top-performing Under-40 staff the recognition they deserve.

Click the link below to submit a nomination for the Powersports Business 40 Under 40.

https://www.tfaforms.com/4878300

The debut of the 2021 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 program that will honor top-performing dealership staff has been well received. Now that the dealership down the street has nominated someone from their shop, there's no better time than now to get your ducks in a row and do the same! Sales reps from OEMs and aftermarket parts distributors have also stepped up and provided dealership staff nominations. And speaking of time, you're almost out of it, as the deadline for submissions is March 15.

The powersports industry is home to many bright, successful leaders who seldom receive recognition for their hard work and achievements. Powersports Business aims to change that with the new 40 Under 40 program that celebrates young trailblazers and innovators at the dealership level.

Nominations for the 40 Under 40 program are now open. Nominees can be from any powersports dealership in the U.S. and must be under 40 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2021. Nominators can be from any company or organization doing business in the powersports industry — dealership owners/operators/staff, manufacturer and distributor sales reps, staff, etc. — and self-nominations are welcome.

“We didn’t know what to expect when we launched the 40 Under 40, the first program of its kind in the industry, but it’s off and running thanks to the engagement from our dealer readers,” said Powersports Business Editor-in-Chief Dave McMahon. “We’re looking forward to reading more nominations in the coming weeks and celebrating the 2021 40 Under 40.”

After nominations have been collected, the Powersports Business editorial team will read all submissions, selecting the finalists based upon their accomplishments and contributions to the industry, while also considering how their dedication and innovative ideas can move the industry forward in the future.

The 40 Under 40 spotlight will be published in an upcoming print edition of Powersports Business, featuring every finalist with a profile and photo. They will also be showcased on a webinar so the industry can get to know 40 Under 40 better.

