Polaris announces plans for full-size electric Ranger

Polaris has unveiled plans to debut a new 2022 electric Ranger utility side-by-side in late December 2021. The full-size Ranger is the first electric vehicle Polaris developed through its partnership with Zero Motorcycles, which the two companies announced last September.

The Company expects the new electric Ranger to start arriving in dealerships in early 2022.

“Our rEV’d up strategy positions Polaris to help define yet another chapter in powersports innovation,” said Mike Speetzen, interim CEO of Polaris. “With the rising interest in electrified vehicles, we are investing in electrification in order to meet the needs of current customers as well as appeal to tomorrow’s powersports riders. The all-new electric Ranger is our latest effort aimed at leading the industry forward in electrified powersports vehicles.”

An intentionally vague first photo of the electric Ranger provided by Polaris. More details will follow, according to the company.

As part of the Polaris rEV’d up strategy, the all-new full-size electric RANGER spearheads the company’s long-term plan to accelerate its leadership in powersports electrification. Design and development efforts for the all-new electric Ranger are underway in Wyoming, Minnesota, with manufacturing for North American vehicles to take place at Polaris’ facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

“The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,” said Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer of Polaris. “This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports.”

“As our top-selling off-road vehicle brand, Ranger has continually set the benchmark as the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV, leading the market in rider-inspired innovation,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. “

When reached for comment, Menneto told Powersports Business, "Dealers are an important part of our electrification efforts, and we will partner closely with our network as we prepare to debut our all-new electric Ranger. Leading the powersports industry in electrification is about meeting the needs of current and future riders, as well as enabling our dealers through tools and trainings to best support and service those interested in electric powersports vehicles."

