Honda announces new PCX scooter, other 2021 models

Honda has announced one new and three returning small-displacement offerings, which include a sportbike and a trio of scooters. Leading the charge for the scooters is the heavily updated 2021 Honda PCX, followed by the 2022 Honda Ruckus, 2022 Honda Metropolitan and 2021 Honda CBR300R sportbike.

Powersports Business sibling publication Rider Magazine details the debut with full details and specs. Do you plan to bring any of the models into your dealership this season? Let us know in the comments below!

The 2021 Honda PCX.