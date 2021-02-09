Anticipated Feb. 5 OEM announcement revealed

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has announced the next generation of Suzuki’s flagship sport bike reaffirms its status as motorcycling’s “ultimate Sportbike.” The 2022 Hayabusa is powered by a thoroughly updated and refined Suzuki inline four-cylinder engine, housed in an updated chassis, managed by a robust suite of new Suzuki electronic rider aids, and wrapped in slippery and stunning aerodynamic bodywork that is distinctly Hayabusa.

Hayabusa fans and riders will recognize the iconic, aerodynamic Hayabusa silhouette that has been polished through extensive wind tunnel sessions. The Hayabusa features new vent shapes, air diffusers, and reimagined logos while a sophisticated LED lighting system to achieve a new zenith of style and function.

“Everyone here at Suzuki is thrilled and excited to introduce the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa,” said Kerry Graeber, VP MC/ATV Sales and Marketing. “I remember the launch of the original Hayabusa and how it radically changed the motorcycle landscape in 1999. This new Hayabusa is an amazing technologically advanced new machine and here to do that all over again.”

Engine performance has been broadened so the Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before while complying with worldwide emissions standards. Rider control is expanded through the Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). The engine’s adjustable power delivery, traction control, cruise control, launch control, quick shift, and Motion Track ABS and Combined Brake systems offer the Hayabusa rider unmatched options on how the ride will unfold.

The 2022 Hayabusa has over 550 new or redesigned parts, all with a focus on delivering the ultimate and balanced sportbike experience. Motorcycle history repeats itself as all eyes turn to the Suzuki Hayabusa; another testament to Suzuki’s century of dedication to creating art while building the best performing product that is unmatched in quality, reliability, and value. The Hayabusa, like its namesake peregrine falcon, soars above all once again.

Learn more about the new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa HERE.