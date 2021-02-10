Video: Exclusive 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa development details

It was only a day ago that Powersports Business reported the details of the newly unveiled 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa. But Suzuki has now taken its announcement one step further, releasing a 5-minute promotional video detailing the process behind the bike's development and engineering.

The informative video features many of the Suzuki executives, engineers, test riders, and designers who studied, developed, and built the new Hayabusa.

Interviews with key figures from Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan provide an insider’s view of the styling goals, engine specifications that were tested, and development targets for the third generation Suzuki Hayabusa.

The video can be found below, and keep an eye on the Powersports Business YouTube channel for all the latest industry videos.