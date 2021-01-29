Tucker Road Show dealer training rescheduled for fall

Tucker announced that the Tucker Road Show, a dealer training program that culminates in four celebratory events for powersports dealers, has rescheduled the events for the fall.

The online training portion of the Tucker Road Show, the Virtual Road Show, is extended through the end of February, with many of the participating dealers already exceeding Tucker's expectations for completion of the product-focused online courses.

In addition, Tucker is adding several additional rewards for dealers who have aggressively engaged in online training and is allowing dealers to earn credits toward lodging and on-track racing experiences at the Road Show events.

"This change to the Road Show schedule is disappointing, as we are planning the events to be a huge 'thank you' to Tucker dealers," said Brad Turner, Tucker's VP of Sales. "Our hope is that by moving the events to fall of this year, we'll avoid local limitations on gatherings and encourage even more dealers to attend."

"Our dealers and our suppliers have had a tremendous response to Tucker University and our online training programs," he continued. "We're confident that hundreds of dealer employees completing thousands of hours of training will improve the experience of every customer who shops at a Tucker dealer this year. In that way, the Tucker Road Show has already had an impact."

The locations of the four events, Texas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway remain the same. The exact dates are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Tucker announced on Jan. 5 that the events would be held from March through May.

In the meantime, Tucker dealers and industry members are encouraged to continue their peer-to-peer virtual training next week when the Powersports Business Online Learning Series of webinars launches.

