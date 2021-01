Powersports Business has revealed the most-viewed articles on PowersportsBusiness.com for 2020. A record-breaking year of website traffic found a handful of articles vying for the No. 1 spot.

Click the image below to view the top 20 articles for 2020 on PowersportsBusiness.com.

Click the image above to view the top 20 articles for 2020 on PowersportsBusiness.com.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com