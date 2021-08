Dealer Spike reveals most searched segments on dealership websites for July 2021

Dealer Spike has revealed the most searched segments on dealer websites in July 2021.

Below are the results.

1. Motorcycle – Cruiser

2. Side-by-Side

3. Motorcycle – Touring

4. Motorcycle – Sport

5. ATV – Utility

6. Motorcycle – Standard

7. Motorcycle – Off-Road

8. Personal Watercraft – 3-passenger

9. Motorcycle – 3-wheel

10. Scooter

Source: Dealer Spike