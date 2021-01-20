New installment loan program launches for dealers

The addition of a fully online, 100% paperless installment loan program allowing for a one-stop solution for motorcycle dealers has been launched by Irving, Texas-based Fuel Capital Group, Inc.

Their new loan program allows them to offer financing for new and pre-owned motorcycles with all the benefits that dealers have become accustomed to with their leasing program.

The Fuel Capital Group, Inc. Installment Loan Program provides dealers even more opportunities to help their clients finance motorcycles and get funded fast, with a completely paperless process. Additionally, they offer prime, near prime, and subprime financing, as well as service contracts, GAP, and tire and wheel protection. With easy, and nearly instant financing options, Fuel Capital Group, Inc. continues to offer even more business solutions that allow dealers to move more inventory and generate more repeat business.

Fuel Capital Group offers innovative solutions via their commitment to a technology-driven platform. With the use of this platform, prospective buyers can complete the application process securely and entirely online through the use of DocuSign. As a result, a funding commitment is acquired, on average, within 48 hours.

With the launch of their loan program, Fuel Capital Group, Inc. has continued to show their commitment to becoming the dealer-preferred choice for all motorcycle finance needs.

“This is a major step for Fuel Capital Group, Inc. as we strive to be the one-stop shop for powersports financing,” said Rick Collins, president and CEO of Fuel Capital Group. “Our lease program has been widely accepted by our dealer partners. The addition of the Loan Program continues our commitment to listening to our dealer’s needs as we strive to be their first choice in Powersports Finance.”

