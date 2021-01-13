Healthcare worker wins Dunlop-donated 2020 Harley-Davidson

To thank healthcare workers and first responders for their heroic actions during the pandemic, Dunlop asked people to nominate their own “Humble Hero” for the chance to win a 2020 Harley-Davidson XL1200 Sportster Roadster.

According to a Dunlop announcement, choosing a winner among all the submissions wasn’t easy, but the story of new Physician Assistant Darwin Longfellow stood out. She was nominated by several different people, and even worked with the city of Taos, New Mexico, to make a cool video starring her and her horse encouraging folks in her community to mask-up when asked. She spends what little time off she has riding motorcycles.

“We started this campaign to honor all essential workers across America, including our many workers in Buffalo, New York, who masked-up and came in to keep bikes rolling,” said Mike Buckley, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “We quickly realized the impact the pandemic had on first responders, so we focused on giving something back to them to honor their efforts. We chose Darwin, but we wish we could choose all of them because they are all heroes. Her story just hit all of us the hardest.”

Do you know your own Humble Hero? If so, feel free to give them a shout-out below!

Physician Assistant Darwin Longfellow receiving her 2020 Harley-Davidson XL1200 Sportster Roadster.