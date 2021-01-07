Langley to depart S&S Cycle

Viola, Wisconsin-based S&S Cycle announced that president Paul Langley will depart the company in late March.

“This company has been my #1 life priority and I have dedicated most of my waking hours to its success,” said Langley.

Credited with bringing Indian back into Flat Track racing as well as winning four championships, Langley has been a key driver for reviving the company’s dominance in multiple racing efforts.

Paul Langley

“During Paul’s tenure, the company has seen strong growth, including the addition of an exhaust manufacturing facility, an industry-first focus on emissions-compliant performance parts and a product diversification that now includes parts for Indian and Royal Enfield machines,” said Mark Platt, S&S Chairman of the Board.

Langley joined S&S Cycle in 2015 and brought with him decades of experience in both the high performance parts space as well as multiple racing disciplines.

“My family has been incredibly supportive of my nonstop work life and it’s now time to give back to them. It saddens me to leave the company, but I’m at a point in my life that I need to focus on their priorities first,” Langley said.

Working with top-level recruiters, S&S plans to consider internal as well as external candidates and will immediately begin looking for a successor.

“I would like to thank all of the S&S team for their commitment and I feel the company will continue on the road to success for many decades to come,” Langley said.