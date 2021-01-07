2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 naked sport bike unveiled

Aprilia has unveiled its naked sport Tuono 660, taking the brand’s Tuono V4 into the media engine capacity segment.

Here’s the press release from the brand’s Italian headquarters.

Worthy child of the unbeatable Tuono V4 1100, the new Tuono 660 combines manageable power and light weight, for great performance available to all, refined chassis architect and an electronic controls package derived directly from the Tuono V4.

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660 embraces the concepts of sporty versatility, ease and fun that Aprilia is introducing for a new generation of riding enthusiasts.

Aprilia was the first to make a sport naked starting from a technical base created for the track, giving the various Tuono 1000 cc V-twins and then the generation of unrivalled V4s incomparable riding and performance qualities.

And so, the new Aprilia RS 660 sport bike is also born out of the Tuono 660, a sport naked version characterised by ultra high technical content, but with an even more extreme street and daily-use connotation thanks, first and foremost, to the higher riding position which makes for different ergonomics, as well as a natural and comfortable ride.

Aprilia Tuono 660 also shares the primary project objective with RS 660: creating a bike with an extraordinary weight/power ratio: 183 kg kerb weight for 95 CV of power. A category record, which represents the ideal formula for fun on the road, accessible to everyone. Tuono 660 is dedicated to new riders, since it is also available in the 35 kW version, but also for younger riders who are moving up from smaller engine capacities looking for a high-level sport naked that can provide fun on the road and is also ready to support the rider on the occasional track day.

Tuono 660 has that same aggressive and sporty style as the Tuono family, standing out for its reduced surface dimensions that enhance that dynamic and sporty character it has, even when its parked. Like the RS 660, the new Tuono also adopts the innovative concept of the double fairing with aerodynamic appendix function, born out of increasingly more in-depth research in the wind tunnel, as well as the triple LED headlight unit featuring DRL lights.

Tuono 660 boasts a magnificent structure committed to light weight made up of the frame and swingarm, both in die-cast aluminium. The adjustable Kayaba suspension system has a dedicated set-up.

The high handlebar and the chassis architecture measurements differentiate Tuono 660 from the RS, benefiting total control, responsiveness and agile handling, thanks to a different offset of the fork plate.

The engine is used as a bearing element and contributes to forming a compact, lightweight and stiff structure. The latest generation forward-facing twin cylinder, small and lightweight, is a child of the experience gained on the powerful Aprilia V4, from which its construction philosophy and basic technical concepts are drawn. The 270° combustion timing allows that character and grit that riders love so much to be achieved. The final drive is shorter than that of the RS 660, privileging responsiveness and quickness.

Its electronics are top of the class, more advanced than various superbike class bikes: the Ride-by-Wire electronic accelerator provides the best management of the APRC electronic controls suite that includes multi-level traction control, anti wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake and selectable engine maps, also joined by the ABS system. To easily manage all the electronic controls through the colour TFT instrumentation, Aprilia has fine tuned five Riding Modes (three dedicated to road riding and two for the track): the rider just needs to choose the option that best interprets his or her riding style, always leaving the possibility of customising them.

Tuono 660 will be available in three colour scheme variations: Concept Black, Iridium Grey and the brand new and attractive Acid Gold, already popular on the RS 660, a colour never before seen in the motorcycling world which sets new style standards to interpret sportiness in an original and innovative way and to never go unnoticed.