NHTSA recall affects 1,700 motorcycles

A recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration could potentially affect 1,770 motorcycles due to camshaft chain tensioner that was improperly heat –treated.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) is recalling certain 2021 Z400 ABS (ER400D), Ninja 400 (EX400H) and Ninja 400 ABS (EX400G) motorcycles. The strength of the camshaft chain tensioner may be insufficient due to improper heat treatment, possibly causing it to be damaged. A damaged camshaft chain tensioner can cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

KMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the camshaft chain tensioner, free of charge.