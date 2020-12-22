Early Q4 dealer survey trends revealed

The Q4 2020 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey once again distributed $1,500 in gift cards to randomly selected dealership owners and principals who completed the survey.

The survey closed last week, but as an early present, we’re sharing some of the preliminary results. That stunted growth that many thought might happen in Q4? Replies from dealers, vastly single-location operators, in large part say it didn’t happen.

Dealers who completed the survey can be on the lookout for the complete historical PDF package of results in the coming days.