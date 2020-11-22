Canadian, Ukranian companies team up for manufacturing and supply agreement

A Canadian manufacturer will provide the branding and distribution network, while the go-anywhere amphibious vehicle comes from Ukraine. Here’s the press release from New Hamburg, Ontario, home of ARGO.

ARGO announced it has entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with SHERP to expand its current offering of commercial amphibious XTVs.

“Our current lineup of ARGO Conquest Pro Series XTVs are renowned in the commercial/industrial market,” said ARGO president and CEO Brad Darling. “From mining to oil and gas, and from utilities to search and rescue, the commercial customer has been key to ARGO’s success for over 50 years and with the co-branding of an all-new line of SHERP machines, it will help guarantee success for the next 50 years.”

The ARGO Commercial Series will now include four new XTV models arriving Jan. 4: the ARGO Sherp Pro, ARGO Sherp Pro XT, ARGO Sherp Ark XTX and the ARGO Sherp Ark XTZ. All are built for the rugged demands of commercial operators, with extra power and capacity, greater versatility, maximized quality and safety. SHERP has done a phenomenal job in giving commercial customers an extreme terrain product, and the new ARGO Sherp positions perfectly as the next step from our ARGO Conquest Pro Series, Darling added.

“We are very excited about how this relationship has developed and the opportunities that lie ahead for both companies. Going forward we believe this partnership will provide tremendous value to ARGO, our commercial customers, and our dealers,” Darling said.

Yaroslav Prygara, CEO of SHERP International, added, “The addition of ARGO’s dealer network, infrastructure, and the strength of their entire team will enable us to provide greater service and support to our commercial customers as well as strengthen and elevate the ARGO Sherp brand across all of North America.”

In addition to expanding the commercial product line, ARGO has restructured it business model to create a dedicated commercial and robotics team. This new team will be responsible for the professional XTV product line, which now includes the Conquest Pro Series and the new SHERP vehicles. This team will also have responsibility for our Xtreme Terrain Robotics (XTRs) products. Whether manned or unmanned, ARGO has a full lineup of commercial, industrial and military-ready products.

