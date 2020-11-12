National PG&A chain opening second store in state

Less than a year after opening its first Minnesota retail outlet, located at Southdale Center in Edina, national parts and accessories chain Cycle Gear is gearing up for another store in the Twin Cities.

The new location at 12237 Elm Creem Boulvevard in Maple Grove is less 20 miles from the Edina operation. “Coming soon,” it will be in The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, perhaps the second-highest retail rent district on the west side of the Twin Cities, trailing only Southdale.

With the new shop, Minnesota inches closer to California’s lead of 40 Cycle Gear locations. In total, Cycle Gear now has 148 stores in 37 states.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com