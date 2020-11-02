BRP and Arctic Cat reach global settlement; snowmobile patent cases dismissed

BRP and Arctic Cat Inc., a Textron Inc. company, have reached a global settlement of the ongoing intellectual property disputes between them. Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, the two court cases still active between the parties in the U.S. and in Canada will be dismissed.

Among the matters resolved is the dispute related to BRP’s rider-forward patents and Arctic Cat’s full-size snowmobiles with pyramidal frame designs. As a result, Arctic Cat and its Canadian dealers will be allowed to immediately resume the sale and delivery of its full lineup of snowmobiles in Canada.

Arctic Cat and BRP have pledged to continue to work together for the betterment and expansion of the snowmobile industry for all riders and associations.