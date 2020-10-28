Harley-Davidson announces Q3 earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. on Tuesday announced further progress implementing The Rewire, a critical overhaul of its business, setting a strong foundation for the company including a new operating model that realigns the organization for performance, reduces costs and sharpens focus on profitable products and markets.

The end of The Rewire will be the foundation for The Hardwire, the company's forthcoming 5-year strategic plan (2021-2025), to deliver profitable growth and shareholder value based on expanding the desirability of Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson also reported third quarter 2020 financial results, including the strongest third quarter net income since 2015, reflecting initial positive impacts of The Rewire efforts.

"We have driven significant progress across each key element of The Rewire playbook, and we believe the positive changes we have executed are setting our course for a winning future," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We have started on our journey to become a high-performance company where business structure, leadership principles and our culture are all aligned. The platform we are creating will support the work ahead as we continue to develop and execute our new 5-year strategic plan, The Hardwire."

Driving A High-Performance Culture

Harley-Davidson is evolving its culture to drive a high-performing, winning organization. The company is ramping up the competitive spirit of its employees and dealers to promote the heritage and value of the Harley-Davidson brand. Earlier this year, the company revealed a new vision and mission that are guiding and defining the company's roadmap.

Vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion.

Mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul.

The Rewire

The Rewire efforts to date have strengthened the company's focus on customers and dealers and reinforced desirability for the company's brand and products, setting the foundation for its 2021-2025 strategic plan.

Highlights as of the end of the Third Quarter:

$250 million cash savings including SG&A and capital reductions expected in 2020

$115 million annual savings from restructuring actions taken expected starting in 2021

$3.6 billion cash and cash equivalents compared to $862 million in 2019

$1.1 billion of cash generated from operating activities compared to $849 million in 2019

Global dealer inventory down over 30 percent compared to third quarter 2019

2020 motorcycles selling at full MSRP (avg. U.S. during the third quarter)

Used Harley-Davidson prices up significantly (U.S.)

Progress made across all five key elements of The Rewire include:

New Operating Model: Reduced Complexity and Increased Speed

The company's new operating model eliminated duplication and complexity across global operations, resulting in significant expected ongoing SG&A savings and vast improvements in agility and efficiency.

The company also refreshed the leadership structure and team with most of the leaders being new to their roles and many bringing new perspectives and capabilities from outside the company.

Reset Global Business and Focus on High-Potential Markets

Harley-Davidson plans to concentrate on approximately 50 markets, primarily in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific, that represent a high percentage of the company's expected volume and growth potential. The company's international business has been significantly reset and refocused with investment and resources aligned with projected market potential. Under the new participation model, approximately:

36 highest potential markets will remain, with the resources and autonomy within a clearly defined framework, to best drive growth and profitability.

17 markets will transition to more cost-effective distributor models. This includes India, where Hero MotoCorp will be the exclusive Harley-Davidson distributor and licensed to develop and sell a range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

39 markets will be exited due to volume, profitability or potential that does not support continued investment.

Refined Motorcycle Line-Up and High-Impact Product Launches

The company has streamlined its planned product portfolio by 30 percent and overhauled launch timing and go-to-market practices for maximum impact and success.

Highlights of the new approach include:

Further streamlining - Eliminating optional offerings in the product portfolio with low customer uptake

- Eliminating optional offerings in the product portfolio with low customer uptake Sharper focus - Reducing complexity and directing resources toward the highest priority and core stronghold products Priority -Deliver Harley-Davidson's first Adventure Touring motorcycle in 2021 Outsource - New venture created for eBicycles with minority equity participation for Harley-Davidson; marketed as Serial 1, Powered by Harley-Davidson

- Reducing complexity and directing resources toward the highest priority and core stronghold products Seasonal alignment - Plans underway for a virtual, new model year launch for dealers and consumers in first quarter (shifted from August to be closer to the start of the riding season)

- Plans underway for a virtual, new model year launch for dealers and consumers in first quarter (shifted from August to be closer to the start of the riding season) Marketing that drives desirability - The company executed new marketing campaigns featuring Jason Momoa and Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, stars of The Long Way Up, generating significant leads and growing awareness, excitement and desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products. 500 million+ views of 'United We Will Ride' video by Jason Momoa 56 million+ views of The Long Way Up trailer 92,000 visits to The Long Way Up page on H-D.com 105 million+ positive media impressions of Long Way Up

- The company executed new marketing campaigns featuring Jason Momoa and Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, stars of The Long Way Up, generating significant leads and growing awareness, excitement and desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products.

Growth through Parts & Accessories (P&A) and General Merchandise (GM)

To drive growth, Harley-Davidson established new business units for P&A and GM that enable each to invest resources to establish new channel strategies and better product assortments.

P&A Strategy

Better leverage opportunity to inspire riders through customization

Synergize with motorcycle product strategy

Improve pricing and inventory strategy; reduce SKUs by 15 percent for 2021

Enhance training and field support to drive sales growth

GM Strategy

Realign product in critical categories; build category management plans

Reestablish design principles centered around authenticity, brand heritage and quality

Sharpen focus on most profitable SKUs; reduce SKUs by 25 percent for 2021

Protecting Value

The company is operating with a remodeled approach to supply and inventory management with a focus on a powerful dealer network to better preserve the value and desirability of Harley-Davidson motorcycles for customers. Some initial outcomes of this approach as of the end of the third quarter include:

Reduced price gap between new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the U.S.

Global dealer inventory down over 30 percent

Essentially eliminated promotions and discounting with a focus on brand building

A strong network of profitable dealers is essential to delivering the most desirable Harley-Davidson experience. The company continues to optimize its network to strengthen priority markets and provide an improved and integrated customer experience.

COVID-19 Response and Recovery

The company continues to proactively manage its business through the pandemic and has maintained robust protocols to keep workers safe in its factories. Most non-production workers will continue to work from home at least until the end of the year.

Included in the company's broad cost and cash savings measures are SG&A reductions, curtailed capital spending, suspended discretionary share repurchases and a prudent approach to dividend payments. The company will pay a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.02 per share, in line with its second and third quarter dividends. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to the shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of December 4, 2020.

The company has also maintained its strong liquidity position with $4.7 billion in liquidity at the end of the quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions (except EPS) 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $1,166 $1,273 (8)% $3,329 $4,290 (22)% Net Income $120 $87 39% $98 $410 (76)% GAAP Diluted EPS $0.78 $0.55 42% $0.64 $2.58 (75)% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.05 $0.70 50% $1.22 $3.14 (61)%

Net income in Q3 2020 was $120 million, up 39 percent over prior year and the highest Q3 result since 2015. Q3 results reflect the actions taken in the third quarter under the company's The Rewire effort. Q3 GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78 versus $0.55 in Q3 2019. Excluding restructuring plan costs and the impact of tariffs, adjusted Q3 diluted EPS was $1.05 versus $0.70 in Q3 2019.

Retail Motorcycle Sales Motorcycles (thousands) 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change U.S. 31.3 34.9 (10)% 86.4 105.8 (18)% Canada 1.9 2.6 (25)% 5.7 7.8 (27)% North America 33.2 37.5 (11)% 92.0 113.5 (19)% EMEA 11.2 10.5 7% 29.9 36.9 (19)% Asia Pacific 7.6 8.1 (6)% 20.3 21.8 (7)% Latin America 1.8 2.5 (29)% 4.8 7.3 (34)% Worldwide Total 53.8 58.5 (8)% 147.0 179.5 (18)%

Global retail motorcycle sales in the third quarter of 2020 were down 8 percent compared to the prior year reflecting, among other things, the company's shift in timing of the launch of new model year motorcycles from August each year to early Q1 to better align with seasonality.

Motorcycles and Related Products Segment Results $ in millions 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 43.0 45.8 (6)% 124.3 173.5 (28)% Total Revenue $964 $1,069 (10)% $2,733 $3,699 (26)% Motorcycles Revenue $684 $779 (12)% $2,030 $2,872 (29)% Parts & Accessories Revenue $210 $203 3% $513 $584 (12)% General Merchandise Revenue $49 $60 (18)% $136 $180 (24)% Gross Margin 29.8% 29.9% (0.1) pts. 26.1% 30.3% (4.2) pts. Operating Income $47 $47 (0)% $10 $336 (97)% Operating Margin 4.8% 4.4% 0.5 pts. 0.4% 9.1% (8.7) pts.

Revenue from the Motorcycles and Related Products segment was down in Q3 compared to the prior year due to, among other things, the shift in timing of its motorcycle model year change-over from August to early Q1 annually. Gross margin was flat to prior year and operating margin was up during the quarter compared to Q3 2019 primarily due to aggressive cost management in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken under The Rewire.

Financial Services Segment Results $ in millions 3rd Quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $202 $204 (1)% $596 $591 1% Operating Income $91 $73 25% $119 $207 (43)%

Financial Services segment third quarter operating income was up 25 percent due primarily to a decrease in the provision for loan losses driven by lower actual losses at the end of Q3 versus the previous quarter.

Other Results

Cash - Cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 billion at the end of Q3 2020, compared to $862 million at the end of Q3 2019. Harley-Davidson generated $1.1 billion of cash from operating activities year-to-date 2020 compared to $849 million year-to-date 2019.

Tax Rate - Harley-Davidson's year-to-date effective tax rate was 10.8 percent in Q3 2020 compared to 24.6 percent in Q3 2019. The decline in the effective tax rate was primarily due to discrete income tax benefits which reduced the Company's income tax expense.

Dividend & Share Repurchase - The company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The company did not repurchase shares on a discretionary basis during the first three quarters of 2020. During the quarter, there were 154 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding and 18 million shares remained on board-approved share repurchase authorizations.

Outlook

Given the uncertainty that remains surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing 2020 financial guidance.

Harley-Davidson is developing its 2021-2025 strategic plan, The Hardwire. Building on the foundation and principles of The Rewire, the driver of the new plan will be Harley-Davidson as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world for its customers, employees, community and investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 27, September 29, September 27, September 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Motorcycles and Related Products revenue $ 964,029 $ 1,068,942 $ 2,733,091 $ 3,698,583 Gross profit 287,233 320,064 713,781 1,122,241 Selling, administrative and engineering expense 196,912 265,464 618,912 754,479 Restructuring expense 43,581 7,629 84,586 31,682 Operating income from Motorcycles and Related Products 46,740 46,971 10,283 336,080 Financial Services revenue 201,655 203,577 596,064 590,935 Financial Services expense 110,177 130,704 475,771 383,802 Financial Services restructuring expense 334 - 1,278 - Operating income from Financial Services 91,144 72,873 119,015 207,133 Operating income 137,884 119,844 129,298 543,213 Other income, net 155 3,160 466 11,857 Investment income 2,672 2,041 3,082 11,970 Interest expense 7,783 7,789 23,307 23,304 Income before income taxes 132,928 117,256 109,539 543,736 Provision for income taxes 12,710 30,693 11,843 133,597 Net income $ 120,218 $ 86,563 $ 97,696 $ 410,139 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 2.59 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 2.58 Weighted-average shares: Basic 153,252 156,239 153,153 158,117 Diluted 153,915 156,944 153,790 158,794 Cash dividends per share: $ 0.020 $ 0.375 $ 0.420 $ 1.125

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP Amounts (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 27, September 29, September 27, September 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income excluding restructuring plan costs and the

impact of tariffs Net income (GAAP) $ 120,218 $ 86,563 $ 97,696 $ 410,139 Restructuring plan costs 43,915 10,091 85,864 41,715 Impact of incremental tariffs 2,690 21,594 22,397 76,971 Tax effect of adjustments(a) (5,477) (8,063) (19,486) (29,160) Adjustments, net of tax 41,128 23,622 88,775 89,526 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 161,346 $ 110,185 $ 186,471 $ 499,665 Diluted EPS excluding restructuring plan costs and the

impact of tariffs Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 2.58 Adjustments net of tax, per share 0.27 0.15 0.58 0.56 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 0.70 $ 1.22 $ 3.14 (a) The income tax effect of adjustments has been computed using the company's effective income tax rate

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 27, December 31, September 29, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,560,950 $ 833,868 $ 862,381 Accounts receivable, net 232,845 259,334 307,616 Finance receivables, net 1,701,478 2,272,522 2,210,001 Inventories, net 322,375 603,571 489,098 Restricted cash 160,155 64,554 79,115 Other current assets 178,931 168,974 140,786 6,156,734 4,202,823 4,088,997 Finance receivables, net 5,142,014 5,101,844 5,305,579 Other long-term assets 1,233,527 1,223,492 1,181,654 $ 12,532,275 $ 10,528,159 $ 10,576,230 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 880,384 $ 876,668 $ 905,941 Short-term debt 1,227,763 571,995 1,013,137 Current portion of long-term debt, net 2,109,284 1,748,109 1,779,673 4,217,431 3,196,772 3,698,751 Long-term debt, net 6,171,676 5,124,826 4,607,041 Pension and postretirement healthcare liabilities 126,232 128,651 171,593 Other long-term liabilities 247,038 273,911 262,626 Shareholders' equity 1,769,898 1,803,999 1,836,219 $ 12,532,275 $ 10,528,159 $ 10,576,230

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 27, September 29, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,135,068 $ 848,649 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (92,295) (121,161) Finance receivables, net (143,093) (445,708) Acquisition of business - (7,000) Other investing activities 334 22,395 Net cash used by investing activities (235,054) (551,474) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes 1,396,602 546,655 Repayments of medium-term notes (1,400,000) (1,350,000) Proceeds from securitization debt 2,064,450 1,021,353 Repayments of securitization debt (735,885) (244,250) Net increase (decrease) in unsecured commercial paper 509,978 (120,707) Net increase in credit facilities 150,000 - Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper 225,187 177,950 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper (236,846) (240,008) Deposits 29,992 - Dividends paid (65,002) (179,409) Repurchase of common stock (7,895) (217,454) Issuance of common stock under employee stock option plans 96 2,180 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 1,930,677 (603,690) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,071 (4,110) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,836,762 $ (310,625) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 905,366 $ 1,259,748 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,836,762 (310,625) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,742,128 $ 949,123 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the

Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,560,950 $ 862,381 Restricted cash 160,155 79,115 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets 21,023 7,627 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows $ 3,742,128 $ 949,123

Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Revenue in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 27, September 29, September 27, September 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE Motorcycles $ 684,344 $ 779,344 $ 2,030,447 $ 2,871,982 Parts & accessories 209,808 203,173 513,201 584,134 General merchandise 49,356 60,334 136,321 180,379 Licensing 8,894 8,611 21,826 27,099 Other 11,627 17,480 31,296 34,989 $ 964,029 $ 1,068,942 $ 2,733,091 $ 3,698,583 U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS 25,284 25,572 69,359 101,481 WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS Touring 16,505 19,905 47,811 75,871 Cruiser(a) 15,500 16,225 47,505 59,367 Sportster®/ Street 10,978 9,707 29,009 38,247 42,983 45,837 124,325 173,485 (a) Includes Softail®, CVOTM, and LiveWireTM

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States 31,304 34,903 86,376 105,756 Canada 1,915 2,560 5,668 7,787 Total North America 33,219 37,463 92,044 113,543 Europe(b) 9,742 9,018 26,014 31,997 EMEA - Other 1,442 1,465 3,864 4,902 Total EMEA 11,184 10,483 29,878 36,899 Asia Pacific(c) 4,444 4,889 12,517 13,219 Asia Pacific - Other 3,187 3,189 7,754 8,603 Total Asia Pacific 7,631 8,078 20,271 21,822 Latin America 1,768 2,498 4,760 7,255 Total worldwide retail sales 53,802 58,522 146,953 179,519

(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by Harley-Davidson dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision. (b) Includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Retail sales for Greece and Portugal were reclassified from Europe to EMEA - Other for 2019 to be consistent with the 2020 presentation. (c) Includes Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea

Motorcycle Registration Data (a) Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 United States(b) 201,822 213,876 Europe(c) 349,993 360,320

(a) Data includes on-road models with internal combustion engines with displacements greater than 600cc's and electric motorcycles with kilowatt peak power equivalents greater than 600cc's (601+cc). On-road 601+cc models include dual purpose models, three-wheeled motorcycles and autocycles. Registration data for Harley-Davidson Street® 500 motorcycles is not included in this table. (b) United States industry data is derived from information provided by Motorcycle Industry Council. This third-party data is subject to revision and update. (c) Europe data includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Industry data is derived from information provided by Management Services Helwig Schmitt GmbH. Prior year registrations have been revised to exclude Greece and Portugal registrations. This third party data is subject to revision and update.