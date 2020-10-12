After 45 years, dealership parts with Harley-Davidson franchise

The list of former Harley-Davidson dealerships has just expanded by one, despite a relationship between manufacturer and dealer that lasted 45 years. There appears to be brighter days ahead for the shop.

Cycle World of Athens in Georgia is no longer a Harley-Davidson partner, according to owner Shelly Embrick.

Embrick said the decision to part ways was driven by market sales and Harley-Davidson’s plans to “drastically” reduce the number of motorcycles it produces annually. With Harley-Davidson’s nationwide dealer consolidation plans and its reduced market sales, it is a great decision to shift gears and focus on the growing powersports market, Embrick added.

“The powersports market is growing so we are shifting gears to better serve our customers,” Embrick said.

Cycle World of Athens will still continue to sell and service pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles along with new and used Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Polaris vehicles. They will expand their accessories, parts and gear to focus on the powersports lines which include: cruisers, sport bikes, scooters, trikes, dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides and more.

The new focus for Cycle World of Athens is showing major excitement and a promising future where it will be bigger and better, Embrick said. The shop remains a Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Polaris partner

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com