Dealership’s annual ATV Ride-In a success: report

A dealership’s Second Annual ATV Ride-In was another raging success, attracting hundreds of riders from across the region to experience the area’s outstanding trail system.

Dailybulldog.com reports that Central Maine Powersports in Lewiston also offered demo rides of an assortment of models at an ideal sporting camp location. The dealership and the camp have already decided to team up for rentals at the location in 2021 for its guests.

