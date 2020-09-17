Distributor’s virtual dealer show underway

As RK Excel commented on a Powersports Business Facebook post, “Really great to connect to the dealers even if it is virtual! Stop by our booth tomorrow for the Excel Rim seminar.”

If there were ever any questions about whether or not a distributor could pull off a virtual event, Parts Canada, the northerly arm of distribution giants Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties, just answered in the affirmative. Like “yes” in bold with an exclamation point.

Parts Canada is hosting its inaugural virtual dealer show as a result of the pandemic. Actually, it’s the first virtual dealer show in the industry. Plans started in March with the onset, and the event went live Monday and continues through Friday.

An impressive number of exhibitor booths are being visited online by an equally huge amount of dealers. There’s plenty of intellectual property in virtual shows, much more so than “rent the exhibit hall, put up the booth and let the dealers meander,” so we won’t get into the Xs and Os. They are likely more of these on the horizon from other industry companies.

However, one interesting contest has a pair of dealers at the top of the Parts Canada virtual conference points list. Midway through the week, Clarissa Hills, parts and service advisor at Pro 6 Cycle in Etobicoke, Ontario and Natalie Hartin, owner/operator of Ugly But Honest Motorcycles in Spruce Grove, Alberta, are tied for the lead. In short, it’s a cool incentive that leads to dealers being more profitable.

There was some serious investment in technology and software to make this event happen, and Parts Canada pulled it off with aplomb. In these times, that’s a lift for the industry.

Long trip — about 1 click! — but glad to receive a coveted invitation to the Parts Canada Virtual Dealer Show today.... Posted by Powersports Business on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com