Stockus picked to handle off-road advocacy for AMA

Peter Stockus has joined the American Motorcyclist Association Government Relations Department. As a Political campaign veteran, he will work to handle off-highway advocacy.

You can read the full press release below:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio – Veteran campaign manager Peter Stockus has joined the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) staff as the government relations manager for off-highway issues.

Stockus most recently oversaw land-use, candidate campaigns and other issues for the Calvert Street Group, a political consulting firm in Nashville, Tenn. His campaign experience dates to 2016.

At the AMA, Stockus will report to AMA Government Relations Director Mike Sayre.

“The addition of someone with Peter’s experience and expertise further bolsters the AMA Government Relations Department and our efforts to protect and expand access to public lands for responsible motorized recreation,” Sayre said.

Stockus’ responsibilities include expanding and preserving motorcyclist’s trail-access rights, working with landowners who are interested in creating off-highway vehicle parks and lobbying state and federal agencies on behalf of the motorcycling community.

“Motorcycle riding is a rich part of American history, and I will fight to preserve and expand our rights,” Stockus said. “I also would like to convey that the motorcycling community is a diverse and welcoming place. It is never too late to jump on a motorcycle and enjoy time with your friends and family.”

Stockus holds a bachelor's in history from DePaul University and a master’s in history from Auburn University.

He can be reached at pstockus@ama-cycle.org.