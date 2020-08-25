RideNow ‘excited to be part of this game-changing launch:’ CEO Tkach

“We are excited to be part of this game changing launch and look forward to working with the entire RumbleOn team to expand our online capabilities and visibility worldwide. We look forward to listing our entire catalogue of new and used inventory with RumbleOn.com and the incremental leads, potential sales volume and advanced capabilities their site will bring,” said Mark Tkach, CEO of RideNow Powersports.

That’s how Tkach described the launch of RumbleOn 3.0, which has 18,000 powersports vehicles available on its listing.

The press release from RumbleOn follows:

DALLAS — RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, announced that it launched the newest generation of RumbleOn, RumbleOn.com 3.0, bringing over 18,000 powersport vehicles to consumers nationwide.

“The newest generation of RumbleOn is well on its way to being a great success and we are truly excited by the prospects for the future. We are driving quality leads to participating dealers and enhancing the online experience for consumers and dealers alike,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn CEO. “We have already seen tremendous adoption of this new way for powersports dealers to transact online. The launch of RumbleOn 3.0 has increased overall listings on RumbleOn.com by more than 2,500% and we continue to add listings as we register new dealers who are looking to RumbleOn to drive sales volume. We view this launch as a catalyst for engagement on RumbleOn, enabling us to participate in more transactions across the powersport industry.”

“All retailers are looking for new ways to reach customers, and dealers need access to tools and technology to stay competitive in the ‘new normal’ of online transactions. RumbleOn uses its vast Powersports e-commerce experience and data intelligence to optimize the buyer's journey with hyper-personalization driven by data and machine learning. Dealers around the country are choosing RumbleOn’s technology solutions to lead their transformation to transact digitally. Further, we are excited to have the RideNow Powersports group join the launch. A highly successful and innovative organization representing 46 dealerships across the nation is certainly validation of the platform that RumbleOn has built. We are clearly an incremental sales volume opportunity for every dealer large or small, regardless of their geographic location,” said RumbleOn chief operating officer Peter Levy.

“We are excited to be part of this game changing launch and look forward to working with the entire RumbleOn team to expand our online capabilities and visibility worldwide. We look forward to listing our entire catalogue of new and used inventory with RumbleOn.com and the incremental leads, potential sales volume and advanced capabilities their site will bring,” said Mark Tkach, CEO of RideNow Powersports.