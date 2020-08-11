Top dealership website search trends in July revealed

Exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from Dealer Spike shows the top 10 most researched segments on Dealer Spike dealership websites during the month of July. The composite data is from U.S. dealership websites.

July Top 10 Segments Searched on Dealer Spike Dealership Websites

1. Motorcycle – Cruiser

2. Motorcycle - Touring

3. Utility Vehicle

4. Motorcycle - Sport

5. Motorcycle - Off-Road

6. ATV - Utility

7. Personal Watercraft - 3-Passenger

8. Motorcycle - Standard

9. Motorcycle - Scooter

10. Motorcycle - 3-Wheel Motorcycle

