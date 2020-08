FLY Racing has launched a new video to showcase its 2021 gear lineup, with a truckload full of new stuff, from riding gear (jerseys, pants, gloves, helmets, boots, etc.) to their casual line.

“Since 1998, FLY Racing has been committed to relentlessly pursuing improvement and innovation in motocross and off-road apparel. Check out FLYRacing.com to see the all-new 2021 collection,” WPS media content guru tells us.

