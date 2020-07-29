Home > News > Service Providers > Exclusive data reveals top search trends in June

Exclusive data reveals top search trends in June

July 29, 2020

Exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from Dealer Spike shows the top 10 most researched segments on Dealer Spike dealership websites during the month of June. The composite data is from U.S. dealership websites.

June Top 10 Segments Searched on Dealer Spike Dealership Websites

1. Motorcycle - Cruiser

2. Utility Vehicle

3. Motorcycle - Touring

4. Motorcycle - Sport

5. ATV - Utility

6. Personal Watercraft - 3-Passenger

7. Motorcycle - Off-Road

8. Motorcycle - Standard

9. Motorcycle - Scooter

10. Motorcycle - 3-Wheel Motorcycle

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

