Polaris recall affects 41,000 units related to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Polaris has launched a recall effective July 16, 2020, due to a fuel hose that can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

The recall is for model-year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles. The number of units affected is 41,200. In addition, about 16,100 units were sold in Canada.

This recall involves all model year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with the following model names. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.

2015 — Rush, Switchback

2016 — Rush, Switchback

2017 — RMK, Rush, Switchback, Voyageur

2018 — RMK, Rush, Switchback, Voyageur

2019 — Indy, RMK, Rush, Switchback, Voyageur

2020 — Indy, RMK, Rush, Switchback, Voyageur

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Polaris has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The snowmobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 through April 2020 for between $7,400 and $15,100.

The manufacturer is Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minnesota. They were manufactured in the U.S.