Demo-to-own motorcycle program launches

A major dealership operation serving the greater Chicago and Milwaukee market has found a partner for the dealership’s first-of-its-kind demo to own motorcycle program, Powersports Business has learned.

Windy City-Fox Motorsports has engaged with Twisted Road to offer a new motorcycle riding and purchasing experience that will provide riders convenient, easy and inexpensive access to motorcycles to test, rent, ride and own.

Twisted Road, the peer-to-peer motorcycle rental platform, has joined forces with Windy City-Fox Motorsports and its 15 retail locations with over 1,500 pre-owned motorcycles to offer riders the largest selection of pre-owned, professionally inspected motorcycles for rentals, test riding and demo-to-own.

This first-ever program allows Twisted Road to host Windy City-Fox’s expansive fleet of motorcycles on its website at www.twistedroad.com for riders to ride and enjoy and possibly find their perfect ride. In addition, Windy City-Fox will make available to riders through Twisted Road its full array of services — from appropriate financing, VIP maintenance, and warranties — making bike ownership easy, affordable and a dream in reality.

“Finding the right motorcycle to fit your riding style can take some miles,” said Mike Shedivy, president of Windy City-Fox Motorsports. “Giving riders the opportunity to spend extended time on bikes provides a unique experience. Best of all, riders can also list their motorcycle on Twisted Road to generate income.”

“Our Twisted Road platform along with the premier bikes and services of Windy City-Fox and dealers like them, open the road to easy access to bikes and to the best buying experience to riders,” said Austin Rothbard, CEO of Twisted Road. “And it will only get better as the number of bikes increase exponentially on Twisted Road as additional dealers across the US take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Windy City-Fox Motorsports represents nine OEM brands at its 15 locations in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.