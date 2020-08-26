Dealership group posts three record months

Those bikes and off-road vehicles that have been exited your showroom doors with rapidity over the last three months during the pandemic have led to record months for many dealerships.

Powersports Business has learned that Chicago-based Windy City-Fox Motorsports delivered another record sales volume month in July and its third consecutive quarter of year over year growth in Q2 of 2020.

“Our strength is our team and they have continued to work hard to fulfill our customer’s motorcycle dreams during this tumultuous time,” said Windy City-Fox Motorsports president Mike Shedivy. “We are so thankful for our front-line staff and what they do day in and day out. This is truly a remarkable achievement for them.”

Windy City-Fox Motorsports was founded in 2000 by Ozzie and Jill Giglio. Over the last 20 years, Windy City-Fox Motorsports has introduced over 100,000 motorcycles into the Chicago market through 15 locations in Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin and the largest used motorcycle marketplace in the U.S., UsedMotorcycleStore.com.