Chicago Harley dealerships add bike rental partner

Powersports Business has learned that Explorify Rentals and Chicago Motorcycle Rental, operating through Chicago Harley-Davidson and Windy City-Fox Motorsports, LLC are joining forces.

Explorify Rentals offers nationwide one-way rentals out of Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Chicago Motorcycle Rental has been providing rentals out of Chicago for over a decade.

“We are looking forward to working with Chicago Motorcycle Rental,” said André Stefan Patay, CEO of Explorify. “As the world returns to a new normal, people will crave experiences supported by strong strategic partners and we will be the international tour operator partner of choice offering the most bikes to meet riders’ needs.”

Explorify will affiliate with Chicago Motorcycle Rental out of two locations, Chicago Harley-Davidson and Wild Fire Harley-Davidson — both conveniently located next to O’Hare International Airport, and provide renters an incredible opportunity to experience the iconic Harley-Davidson brand.

“The time is right for a rider-focused rental company to work with tour operators from around the world to provide reasonably priced access to Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Mike Shedivy, president of Windy City-Fox Motorsports.

“We are thrilled to work with the fastest growing U.S. motorcycle rental and tour provider. Leveraging our strengths as a company of motorcyclists, we are incredibly proud to provide riders with life changing experiences,” added Ozzie Giglio, CEO of Windy City-Fox Motorsports.