Dealer group expands winter storage capacity to 10K bikes

One of the largest providers of motorcycle winter storage in the country is expanding its winter storage program with the recent acquisition of a 187,000 square foot warehouse.

Windy City-Fox Motorsports in the Chicago area reports that a free winter storage spot can be reserved at their clean, secure, climate-controlled facilities with battery maintenance and a 32-point inspection by spending $499 in parts and service, purchasing priority planned maintenance or purchasing an extended warranty plan.

Regular pricing for motorcycle winter storage is $299 for October through April. With the additional space, the company is now also offering year-round storage for a variety of vehicles including powersports, cars, trucks, boats, and recreational vehicles as well.

“We are excited to be able to continue to serve our riders by ensuring their motorcycles are safe throughout the winter and ready for them to ride in the spring,” said president Mike Shedivy of Windy City-Fox Motorsports, which has 15 dealership locations. “With this additional space, we are also looking forward to providing inexpensive year-round storage options for our community for anything that doesn’t need to be fed!”